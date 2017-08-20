Classic Rock Almanac August 20, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

1996-Carlos Santana receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1992-Sting finally marries actress and movie producer Trudie Styler, who had already lived with him for a decade and bore him three children.

1992-Led Zeppelin III goes triple-platinum, and the band’s Remasters disc goes gold.

1988-Steve Winwood‘s Roll With It displaces Guns n’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction from the top of the Billboard album chart.

1979-Bob Dylan releases Slow Train Coming, the album that contains “Gotta Serve Somebody.”

1969-Frank Zappa disbands The Mothers of Invention after an eight-day tour of Canada, saying he’s “tired of playing for people who clap for all the wrong reasons.”

1965-The Rolling Stones release “Satisfaction” in Britain, 10 weeks after it went on sale in the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS