Classic Rock Almanac August 20, 2017

Robert Plant (Maria Ives for Radio.com)
ANNIVERSARIES

1996-Carlos Santana receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1992-Sting finally marries actress and movie producer Trudie Styler, who had already lived with him for a decade and bore him three children.

1992-Led Zeppelin III goes triple-platinum, and the band’s Remasters disc goes gold.

1988-Steve Winwood‘s Roll With It displaces Guns n’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction from the top of the Billboard album chart.

1979-Bob Dylan releases Slow Train Coming, the album that contains “Gotta Serve Somebody.”

1969-Frank Zappa disbands The Mothers of Invention after an eight-day tour of Canada, saying he’s “tired of playing for people who clap for all the wrong reasons.”

1965-The Rolling Stones release “Satisfaction” in Britain, 10 weeks after it went on sale in the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS

Doug Fieger – Died in 2010
He sang lead on (and wrote) The Knack‘s ’60s-style smash “My Sharona.” He died of lung cancer February 14th, 2010 at 57. Born 1952.

Phil Lynott – Died in 1986
The Irish singer-bassist led Thin Lizzy, whose steady U.K. success yielded only one American hit, 1976’s “The Boys Are Back in Town.” He died of drug abuse on January 4th, 1986 at the age of 36. Born 1949.

Robert Plant – 69 years old
Solo/Plant & Krauss/Page & Plant/Led Zeppelin singer. Born 1948.

Maureen Tucker – 73 years old
The solo/ex-Velvet Underground drummer-singer is known as Mo. Born 1944.

Isaac Hayes – Died in 2008
After he and David Porter wrote for and produced Sam & Dave, Hayes went solo and scored with the Oscar-winning “Theme From Shaft.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He gained a second measure of fame for voicing “Chef” on South Park. The Scientologist died of an apparent stroke in his Tennessee home on August 10th, 2008. He was 65. Born 1942.

“Sneaky” Pete Kleinow – Died in 2007
The pedal steel guitarist played with The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers and did sessions with John Lennon, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Zappa, Fleetwood Mac and many others. He was also a well-respected Hollywood special effects artist. He died at 72 of Alzheimer’s disease at a California nursing home on January 6th, 2007. Born 1934.

