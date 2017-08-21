Classic Rock Almanac August 21, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Joe Strummer of The Clash would have celebrated his 65th birthday today (August 21st).

Before starting The Clash, Strummer played in a London pub-rock band whose only album wasn’t released until five years after they’d broken up. What were they called?

a) The Latino Rockabilly War

b) The 101ers

c) The Mescaleros

d) Eggs Over Easy

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Billy Joel‘s The Last Play at Shea concert film and documentary — filmed at New York’s Shea Stadium on July 16th and 18th, 2008 — has its outdoor premiere at the new home of the New York Mets, Citi Field.

2007-Bassist Michael Anthony takes the high road regarding his dismissal from Van Halen: “It’s not that I’m not touring with Van Halen because I’m going out with Sammy [Hagar]. I’m going out with Sammy because I was not invited to do the VH tour.”

1996-Former Talking Heads singer-guitarist David Byrne sues to prevent his three ex-bandmates from touring as The Heads. The suit is settled out of court.

1979-The Charlie Daniels Band‘s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” single is certified gold.

1967-Columbia Records announces that it has re-signed Bob Dylan at the end of his original five-year deal. Dylan had reportedly already signed with MGM Records, but the label never countersigned the contract, allowing Columbia to snatch him back.

1965-The Rolling Stones have their first number-one album in America–Out of Our Heads, which features “Satisfaction.”

BIRTHDAYS

Glenn Hughes – 65 years old

California Breed/ex-Black Country Communion/ex-Hughes-Turner Project/ex-Black Sabbath/ex-Deep Purple/ex-Trapeze bassist-singer. Born 1952.

Joe Strummer (John Mellor) – Died in 2002

The former Clash singer-guitarist was fronting the less-punky Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros when he died of a heart attack on December 22nd, 2002 at 50. Born 1952.