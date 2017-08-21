Happy Solar Eclipse Day !

And have you seen what they’re getting for these eclipse glasses that were originally given out for free last week at public libraries? Those are going for $100-200 a pop on ebay ahead of today’s historic eclipse. The temptation to look up might be too much for me, don’t want to go blind so will just watch it on the news later today. Also, don’t forget to bring in your animals, pets because this going to darkness around 2 this afternoon will probably freak them out. And the sun’s rays can damage their eyesight too.

Another date to look forward too? April 8, 2024. That’s when the next solar eclipse will occur and guess where the bulls-eye or ground zero watching spot will be for that in the US?

Cleveland, Ohio. So let’s meet 7 1/2 years from now for that okay? Thanks to MSN.com for the helpful tips HERE about viewing today’s eclipse and thanks.