Happy Solar Eclipse Day !

Picture taken on February 26, 2017 showing the moon moving to cover the sun for an annular solar eclipse, as seen from the Estancia El Muster, near Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1600 km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 26, 2017. Stargazers applauded as they were plunged into darkness Sunday when the moon passed in front of the sun in a spectacular "ring of fire" eclipse. / AFP / ALEJANDRO PAGNI (Photo credit should read ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images)

And have you seen what they’re getting for these eclipse glasses that were originally given out for free last week at public libraries? Those are going for $100-200 a pop on ebay ahead of today’s historic eclipse. The temptation to look up might be too much for me, don’t want to go blind so will just watch it on the news later today. Also, don’t forget to bring in your animals, pets because this going to darkness around 2 this afternoon will probably freak them out. And the sun’s rays can damage their eyesight too.

Another date to look forward too? April 8, 2024. That’s when the next solar eclipse will occur and guess where the bulls-eye or ground zero watching spot will be for that in the US?

Cleveland, Ohio. So let’s meet 7 1/2 years from now for that okay? Thanks to MSN.com for the helpful tips HERE about viewing today’s eclipse and thanks.

 

