The Daily Cut: Journey “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin'”

Journey: “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin'”

ALBUM: Evolution

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Steve Perry

Journey’s first Top 20 hit, it peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

What does Journey guitarist Neal Schon think about first when “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin'” comes on the radio? Here’s what Neal had to say. “I think about a lot of Sam Cooke. [Laughs] I think he’s probably rolling in the grave when he hears it. If anybody has ever listened to Sam Cooke before, I mean, you’ll hear that he was a very big influence on Steven and a lot of other singers, too. Rod Stewart, as well. I mean, you can hear a lot of the same inflections, the same type of turns in their voice. And, hey, you know, you gotta learn from someone.”

Journey drummer Steve Smith celebrates his 63rd birthday today (August 21st).