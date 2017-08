This Road Trip may never end, as AXS TV has ordered a new season of “Rock N Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar”. Hagar loves doing the show, especially the interview segments. He’ll have lots of questions for year 3’s scheduled guests, Dave Grohl, Roger Daltrey, Sarah McLachlan, Bob Weir and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

After making millions on tequila, rum, restaurants, and now TV shows, you almost forget that it all started with high energy rock n roll with a distinct reddish hue.