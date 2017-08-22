Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary – AC/DC Plays The Agora Ballroom

Today in the diary, we dive back 40 years to the day, and take a look at AC/DC’s second performance in Cleveland!  Now mind you it was only 10 days earlier when AC/DC played at The Cleveland Convention Center opening up for The Michael Stanley Band and coming on right after Fayreweather on August 12th.  But It was on this day, August 22nd, 1977 when AC/DC played at The Agora Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio!  Tickets were only $3.50 and $4.50 for about 1,000 lucky people that saw the show.  Here was the performance with Malcolm, Angus, Bon, Phil, and Cliff.  ENJOY!

1.  Live WIre

2.  She’s Got Balls

3.  Problem Child

4.  The Jack

5.  High Voltage

6.  Baby Please Don’t Go

7.  Rocker

