Browns Players Make Statement Before MNF Game

There are 11 players who play on the football field, and prior to last night’s game against the New York Giants, 11 Browns players knelt, a few others stood and joined in with out stretched arms during the playing of our National Anthem. Well, if you wanted to make a statement, you certainly did before last night’s nationally televised game. And I’m curious about this, because on Saturday I’m going to be flipping hamburgers and hot dogs at the Avon VFW Post 7035 golf tournament at Bob O’ Link. I wonder, and am sure they’ll be talking about what the Vets think about this.

And some prayers were answered, and perhaps lost in all of this, with last night’s 10-6 win, the Browns are 2-0 in the NFL pre season for the first time since who knows when.

Thanks to CBS Sports for the story HERE.

