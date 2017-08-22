Classic Rock Almanac August 22, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (August 22nd) would have been the 50th birthday of the late Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley.

One of the last musical things Staley did was sing on a cover of Pink Floyd‘s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” for the movie The Faculty. What name was used by the supergroup of Staley, Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine and Stephen Perkins and Martyn LeNoble of Jane’s Addiction when they recorded the song? a) School’s Out

b) Class of ’99

c) The Flying Pigs

d) Alice and Jane Rage

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bruce Gary, the original drummer of The Knack, dies of lymphoma at 54.

1987-Bruce Springsteen hops onstage at a Levon Helm show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. They do The Band‘s “Up on Cripple Creek” and Little Richard‘s “Lucille.”

1981-Foreigner 4 tops the Billboard album chart. It spends 10 weeks at number-one, though not consecutively

1970-The Creedence Clearwater Revival album Cosmo’s Factory, which contains the hits “Travelin’ Band,” “Up Around the Bend” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” begins a nine-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1970-Derek and the Dominos begin work on their first and only studio album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, at Criteria Studios in Miami.

1970-Elton John signs with MCA Records.

1968-One day before their sixth wedding anniversary, Cynthia Powell Lennon sues John Lennon for divorce after she returns from vacation to find Yoko Ono living in the Lennons’ London home.

1968-The Beatles cut “Back in the U-S-S-R” with Paul McCartney on drums after Ringo Starr quits the band. (All is forgiven and he rejoins a week later.)

BIRTHDAYS

Layne Staley – Died in 2002

The onetime Alice in Chains and Mad Season singer died of a drug overdose April 5th, 2002 at 34. Born 1967.

Roland Orzabal – 56 years old

Tears for Fears singer-guitarist. Born 1961.

David Marks – 69 years old

The boyhood pal of Carl Wilson served two hitches with The Beach Boys. The guitarist joined in 1962 as Al Jardine‘s replacement and recorded what he calls “four-and-a-half albums.” In the late ’90s, he returned to fill in when Carl fell ill with lung cancer. Marks also joined Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love and Brian Wilson for 2012’s well-received 50th Anniversary Tour. Born 1948.

Donna Godchaux – 70 years old

Ex-Grateful Dead singer. Born 1947.

John Lee Hooker – Died in 2001

The blues and boogie legend died of natural causes on June 21st, 2001 at 83. He was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Born 1917.

TRIVIA ANSWER

b) Class of ’99

