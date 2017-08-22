The Daily Cut: Cream “White Room”

Cream: “White Room”

ALBUM: Wheels of Fire

YEAR: 1968

WRITERS: Jack Bruce, Pete Brown

Peaked at number-six on the Billboard Hot 100.

The late Cream singer-bassist Jack Bruce said that he knew the room that inspired the hit “White Room,” and then laughed as if to say he knew it very well. But he was hesitant to share the details of exactly what took place there. ”That is about an actual room. There is a room in a town, Sheffield, in England, which that is about. It’s simply that. But it’s not really a story line as much as just a set of images, really, about a particular event that took place.”

50 years ago today (August 22nd), Cream begin its first full U.S. tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

