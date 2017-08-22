U2: Mysterious Mail

U2 fan club members have been receiving mysterious mail sent via snail mail. No kidding, in this day and age, regular pen and paper kind of mail! Quotes from 18th century poet William Blake are included. Blake is the inspiration for their upcoming album “Songs Of Experience “, as well as their 2014 album “Songs Of Innocence”. Additionally, the letters include the vague phrase “Blackout … It’s clear who you are will appear … U2.com” and “U2 will announce …”.

Full article HERE

The new album is expected on December 1st to coincide with World AIDS Day.