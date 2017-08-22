U2: Mysterious Mail

Filed Under: U2
Photo: Anton Corbijn

U2 fan club members have been receiving mysterious mail sent via snail mail. No kidding, in this day and age, regular pen and paper kind of mail! Quotes from 18th century poet William Blake are included. Blake is the inspiration for their upcoming album “Songs Of Experience “, as well as their 2014 album “Songs Of Innocence”. Additionally, the letters include the vague phrase  “Blackout … It’s clear who you are will appear … U2.com” and “U2 will announce …”.

Full article HERE

The new album is expected on December 1st to coincide with World AIDS Day.

 

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live