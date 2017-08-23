Browns Notes: DeShone Kizer Hopes To Be Last QB Joe Thomas Blocks For, No Regrets For Brock Osweiler

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – When the season begins Joe Thomas will block for his 19th different starting quarterback since 2007.

Rookie DeShone Kizer hopes he’ll be his last.

Kizer will start Saturday night at Tampa Bay and he appears in line to get the nod Sept. 10 against Pittsburgh. The announcement comes a week after Thomas said that the rookie wasn’t ready to start.

“That guy’s seen quite a few quarterbacks obviously and my ultimate goal is for him to not see another one,” Kizer said. “And in order to do that, I’ve got to continue to show him the type of worker that I am and how much time I’m putting in off the field in my preparation and making sure he can go out and get the wins that he absolutely deserves.”

Head coach Hue Jackson has moved Kizer along gradually during training camp and in the preseason. He’s gone from the No. 3 QB off the bench to now starting.

“I think it’s the best way to do things,” Kizer said. “And this process that coach Jackson told me the first day I was drafted has been dead-on, straight-on. There’s been open communication, I’ve taken the gradual ride up and I think that it’s helped me big-time in my confidence in understanding the different positions, from being a rookie who was at rookie camp, working in with the ones, being a third quarterback and the second quarterback and first allowing me to grow in my confidence and be able to step out there now and potentially be the starting guy.”

No Regrets – Brock Osweiler’s days with the Browns appear to be numbered after Jackson’s decision Wednesday morning. If the warmups during Wednesday’s practice are any indication, maybe he should start packing now.

“I have no regret on anything that’s taken place since I’ve been here,” Osweiler said. “I truly believe I’ve laid everything out there on the table. I’m very proud of what I was able to show my teammates and the coaching staff.”

Osweiler however is holding out hope he still has a future in Cleveland.

“Until we have an official day one starter, I feel like I have a great opportunity here,” Osweiler said.

It’s likely that the Browns will begin heavily shopping Osweiler, if they haven’t already done so, before just cutting him and having to eat all of his $16 million salary.

Secondary Help – The Browns signed defensive back Christian Bryant Wednesday.

Bryant, a Cleveland native, former Glenville high school star, is officially in his second NFL season out of Ohio State.

Originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, Bryant has appeared in 12 career games – 9 with the Rams in 2015 and 3 with the Cardinals in 2016.

Welcome Back – Running back Isaiah Crowell (groin), tight end David Njoku (ankle), defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (shoulder), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), and CB Marcus Burley (facial laceration) returned to practice Wednesday.

Injury Report – DE Nate Orchard (groin), DE Cam Johnson (knee) did not practice Wednesday.