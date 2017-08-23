Classic Rock Almanac August 23, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles played The Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on August 23rd, 1964 and Shea Stadium in New York on the same day in 1966.

Which one of these “facts” about the 1966 Shea Stadium concert is actually true? a) Ringo was ill that day and was replaced by drummer Jimmy Nicol.

b) John Lennon fell off the high stage while trying to kick a balloon that had landed there.

c) There were more than 10,000 unsold tickets for the concert.

d) After closing with “Long Tall Sally,” they told the crowd that they were done playing live concerts after this tour.

ANNIVERSARIES

2013-Linda Ronstadt reveals that she is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and can no longer sing.

1989-Ric Ocasek of The Cars marries actress-model Paulina Porizkova.

1980-Back in Black, the first AC/DC album with singer Brian Johnson, enters the charts. It has since been certified 22X platinum and has sold more than 50-million copies worldwide.

1980-David Bowie tops the British chart for the first time in five years with “Ashes to Ashes.”

1975-Fleetwood Mac, the band’s first album with new members Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, enters the Top 40 of the Billboard chart.

1975-Former Free guitarist Paul Kossoff‘s heart stops beating for 35 minutes at London’s Northwick Park Hospital. A blood clot in his leg reaches his heart, putting him in a coma. He survives and returns to his group, Back Street Crawler, but dies in his sleep on a trans-Atlantic flight the following March.

1969-Johnny Cash at San Quentin starts a four-week run at number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1967-While celebrating his 21st birthday with a drunken bash at a Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan, Who drummer Keith Moon knocks out a tooth (but not by driving a car into a pool, as was long reported.)

1962-John Lennon marries Cynthia Powell, who is already with child, at the Mount Pleasant Registry office in Liverpool. Paul McCartney is the best man. The couple has no time for a honeymoon — The Beatles play that night at the Cavern Club in an atmosphere made hostile by jeering fans of ex-drummer Pete Best.

BIRTHDAYS

Jimi Jamison – Died in 2014

The Survivor and Voices of Classic Rock singer died of a heart attack on August 31st, 2014. He was 63. Born 1951.

Rick Springfield – 68 years old

The Australian made his U.S. debut in ’72 with “Speak to the Sky.” But he didn’t enjoy steady success until landing the role of Doctor Noah Drake on General Hospital. “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers” made him a rock star and a teen idol. Born 1949.

Keith Moon – Died in 1978

The Who‘s “patent British exploding drummer” played on such legendary songs as “I Can See for Miles,” “Pinball Wizard” and “My Generation.” He acted onscreen in That’ll Be the Day, Tommy and 200 Motels and made one solo album. But he’s perhaps best remembered for his legendary antics, like demolishing hotel rooms and blowing up his drum kit onstage. Moon died September 7th, 1978 at 32 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. Born 1946.