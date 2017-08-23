Proud Cavs Fan Catches Attention Of LeBron James

Memories of Cleveland fans burning LeBron James’ jersey back in 2010 will forever haunt us. Luckily, over the course of the past seven years, Clevelanders have grown and matured into more proud, deserving fans.

After the news that Kyrie Irving was on his way to Boston, one positive fan took to Twitter to post a video that lead followers to believe his Cavs jersey was going to soon be on fire. However, that was far from the outcome.

Ok Cavs fans you know what to do.. pic.twitter.com/pZMI6SX8Hb — tony hartman (@tony_hartman) August 22, 2017

Aww.

Tony Hartman’s tweet even caught the attention of LeBron, who shared the tweet to encourage more positive outlooks throughout the Land.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

Imagine how great this kid feels.