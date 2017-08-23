The Daily Cut: The Who “Baba O’Riley”

Filed Under: Keith Moon, pete townshend, roger daltrey, The Daily Cut, the who

The Who: “Baba O’Riley”

ALBUM: Who’s Next

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: Pete Townshend

The five-minute-plus song wasn’t released as a single in the U.S., although it was in the U.K. and The Netherlands. It got to number-11 on the Dutch singles chart.

Pete Townshend wrote “Baba O’Riley” at his home studio in London and presented it to the other members of The Who in the form of a demo tape. Singer Roger Daltrey recalled what he thought when he heard it for the first time. “As soon as I heard the first synthesized noises coming out of ‘Baba O’Riley,’ I though ”Whoo, this is something new.” We didn’t want to get another member of the band in to play instruments, so this was the perfect thing for us, we had these things to play to on tape. In some ways that was perfect, in other ways it was a bloody nightmare, because you were then stuck in a pattern that you couldn’t get out of. But it really took us to a whole new level.”

The late Who drummer Keith Moon would have been 71 years old today (August 23rd).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live