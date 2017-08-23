The Green Side Of The Eclipse

Released: 23 March 1973

To the surprise of no one, songs mentioning the eclipse sold well this week. Pink Floyds’ music always sells well, but Jim Steinman’s vampire love song showed the highest increase in sales. “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” sung by Bonnie Tyler, written and produced by Steinman, saw a 390% gain in sales. The “Dark Side Of The Moon” album saw a more modest 160% climb.

Full article HERE

Steinman, creator of “Bat Out Of Hell’ originally wrote “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” as part of a musical called “Nosferatu”. Yep, a vampire musical! In the early 80’s!! Man, was he way ahead of the curve!

