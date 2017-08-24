Classic Rock Almanac August 24, 2017

Promotional studio portrait of American rock group Jefferson Starship, 1970s. L-R: Aynsley Dunbar, Pete Sears, David Freiberg, Mickey Thomas, Craig Chaquico and Paul Kantner. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: David Frieberg, briefly a member of Jefferson Airplane and a mainstay of Jefferson Starship, turns 79 today (August 24th).

What other Bay Area band was Freiberg a founding member of?
a) Big Brother and the Holding Company
b) Quicksilver Messenger Service
c) Santana
d) Steve Miller Band

  scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jimmy Page performs Led Zeppelin‘s “Whole Lotta Love” with singer Leona Lewis at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing.

2007-Rock and roll pioneer Bo Diddley suffers a heart attack after complaining of dizziness and nausea during a doctor’s visit. He is admitted to a Gainesville, Florida hospital and is stabilized.

1982-The Rolling Stones release “Time Is on My Side” as a single from their Still Life concert album.

1978-Bruce Springsteen appears on the cover of Rolling Stone for the first time.

1974-John Lennon flies to California to help Ringo Starr record the album Goodnight Vienna.

1969-Alice’s Restaurant, a feature film derived from Arlo Guthrie‘s 18-minute song and starring Guthrie as himself, opens.

1968-Steppenwolf‘s “Born to Be Wild” peaks at number-two on the pop chart.

BIRTHDAYS

Oteil Burbridge – 53 years old
Oteil & the Peacemakers/Dead and Company/Les Brers/Aquarium Rescue Unit/ex-Allman Brothers Band/ex-Tedeschi Trucks Band/ex-Vida Blue bassist. Born 1964.

Mike Derosier – 66 years old
Ex-Heart drummer. Born 1951.

Ken Hensley – 72 years old
The ex-Uriah Heep/solo keyboardist has recorded more than 50 albums and written a memoir called Blood on the Highway: When Too Many Dreams Come True. Born 1945.

David Freiberg – 79 years old
Jefferson Starship/ex-Jefferson Airplane/ex-Quicksilver Messenger Service singer. Born 1938.

TRIVIA ANSWER
b) Quicksilver Messenger Service

 


