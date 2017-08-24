Someone is 757 Million Dollars Richer

The exact amount is 757.7 million before taxes. At first, the winning ticket was said to have been purchased at a mom and pop, corner convenience store in Watertown, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. Now it’s been determined that the single winning ticket was sold at a gas station a little further west, in Chicopee 82 miles away but no closer to Cleveland since that’s still in Massachusetts unfortunately.

But yeah, 1 person is holding that winning ticket. Thanks to WBZ-TV for the story of this lucky dog HERE. And better luck to us next time right? Happy Friday-Eve and have a great day.

 

