The Daily Cut: Heart “Crazy on You”

Heart: “Crazy on You”

ALBUM: Dreamboat Annie

YEAR: 1976

WRITERS: Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson

Peaked at number-35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Crazy on You” was Heart’s first U.S. single — they’d already had a couple out in Canada. Nancy Wilson gives some credit for the song’s guitar riff and recalls hearing the lyrics for the first time. “Roger Fisher provided us with that memorable riff. That riff is wonderful. I was really sick, I had a fever and everything, and Ann came in with these lyrics. And I just remember being in some kind of a dream state, just going, ‘Those are the coolest words.’ The willow part — ‘I was a willow last night in my dream,’ — I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s so good. Okay, goodnight.’ And then I fell back to sleep.”

Drummer Mike DeRosier, who played on Heart’s first six album and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them, celebrates his 66th birthday today (August 24th).