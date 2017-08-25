Classic Rock Almanac August 25, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell celebrates his 55th birthday today (August 25th).

Campbell plays in another band named after a song by his onetime bandmate the late Ronnie James Dio. What is it called?

a) Holy Diver

b) Rainbow in the Dark

c) We Rock

d) Last in Line

ANNIVERSARIES

1994-Jimmy Buffett‘s seaplane flips after taking off from Nantucket, Massachusetts. He swims to safety.

1994-Robert Plant and Jimmy Page reunite in a London studio to record an MTV Unplugged show, which they call Unledded.

1989-John Mellencamp becomes a grandfather at 38 when his daughter Michelle gives birth to a daughter.

1986-Paul Simon releases Graceland.

1982-Fleetwood Mac gets a platinum album for Mirage.

1979-The Knack‘s “My Sharona” hits number-one.

1978-Jackson Browne gets a platinum album for Running on Empty.

1978-Meat Loaf‘s Bat out of Hell album is certified platinum. 1976-Boston releases its self-titled debut album. 1975-Bruce Springsteen‘s third album, Born to Run, is released. 1970-The Faces play what they claim will be their final U-K date, because the group’s Japanese bassist, Tetsu Yamauchi, has been denied a work permit. 1970-Emerson, Lake and Palmer plays their first show, at Plymouth Guild Hall in England. 1969-Producer George Martin and several engineers, including Alan Parsons, finish editing The Beatles’ Abbey Road album at–where else?–Abbey Road.

BIRTHDAYS

Vivian Campbell – 55 years old

Def Leppard/Last in Line/ex-Whitesnake/ex-Dio guitarist. Born 1962.

Elvis Costello (Declan Patrick McManus) – 63 years old

The English singer-songwriter came up through the new wave but has since worked with Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach, Allen Toussaint and the Kronos Quartet. Born 1954.

Geoff Downes – 65 years old

Asia/Icon/ex-Yes/ex-Buggles keyboardist. Born 1952.

Rob Halford – 66 years old

Judas Priest/Halford/ex-Two/ex-Fight singer. Born 1951.

Gene Simmons (Chaim Witz) – 68 years old

The KISS singer-bassist, businessman, reality TV star, author and actor was born in Israel. A former New York City schoolteacher known as Gene Klein, he and Paul Stanley formed KISS after leaving a band called Wicked Lester. Born 1949.