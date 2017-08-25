The Daily Cut: Yes “Owner of a Lonely Heart”

Yes: “Owner of a Lonely Heart”

ALBUM: 90125

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Trevor Rabin, Jon Anderson, Chris Squire and Trevor Horn

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Singer Jon Anderson says he wasn’t involved in the initial writing process for “Owner of a Lonely Heart” — guitarist Trevor Rabin brought in the idea for the song. He tells when he entered the picture — and what happened next.

“I came in when the song was halfway through and the production was really amazing already. What was sort of missing was the song, so me and Trevor got together one afternoon and wrote. The kind of lyric that I usually get into is ‘improve yourself’ or ‘move yourself’ or ‘get yourself together, c’mon, wake up’ which is just me saying it to me really, so I’m singing it to myself. The idea of the owner of a lonely heart really was Trevor. He was just a lonely guy.”

Geoff Downes, who played keyboards on “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” turns 65 years old today (August 25th).