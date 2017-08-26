Classic Rock Almanac August 26, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Pink Floyd receive the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm, Sweden. Singer-bassist Roger Waters and drummer Nick Mason are on hand to accept the honor.

2004-With Ozzy Osbourne suffering from bronchitis, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford fills in for him during Black Sabbath‘s Ozzfest set in Camden, New Jersey.

2000-The body of Gov’t Mule and ex-Allman Brothers Band bassist Allen Woody, 44, is found in a hotel bed in Queens, New York.

1989-Don Henley‘s “The End of the Innocence” peaks at number-eight on the pop chart.

1983-Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, a film starring David Bowie, has its U.S. premiere.

1980-Bassist Tom Petersson quits Cheap Trick. During his eight years out of the group, he is replaced, successively, by Pete Comita and Jon Brant. After a solo record, Petersson rejoins Cheap Trick in 1988.

1979-Phil Collins joins former bandmate Peter Gabriel onstage at the Reading Festival to do Genesis‘s “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.”

1970-Guitarist Duane Allman joins Eric Clapton‘s new band, Derek and the Dominos, at Miami’s Criteria Studios.

1970-The third Isle of Wight Pop Festival begins. The five-day event includes Jimi Hendrix‘s final UK appearance, The Doors, The Who, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Free, Jethro Tull, Joni Mitchell, The Moody Blues. Chicago, James Taylor and Sly and the Family Stone. Despite some great performances — many now available on C-D and D-V-D — the festival will turn ugly when people who have come without tickets break down the fences and storm in, leading to a ban on festivals on the island that lasts into the 21st century, though the festival is finally revived in 2006.

1969-The Rolling Stones get a gold record for “Honky Tonk Women.”

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience releases “Purple Haze” as a single.

BIRTHDAYS

Billy Rush – 65 years old

Ex-Asbury Jukes guitarist. Born 1952.