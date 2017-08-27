Classic Rock Almanac August 27, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Kevin Cogill, the blogger who posted nine unreleased tracks from Guns n’ Roses‘ Chinese Democracy in June, is arrested for violating federal copyright laws.

1995-Neil Young headlines England’s Reading Festival with Pearl Jam as his backing band.

1992-John Lennon‘s handwritten lyrics to “A Day in the Life” are auctioned off for $87,000.

1991-Led Zeppelin‘s Houses of the Holy goes six-times platinum.

1990-On tour with Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and three members of Clapton’s entourage are killed when their helicopter goes down in East Troy, Wisconsin. The guitarist was 35.

1982-Robert Plant‘s first solo album, Pictures at Eleven, is certified gold.

1979-Pat Benatar‘s debut album, In the Heat of the Night, is released.

1978-Former Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord joins Whitesnake.

1977-The R-C-O All-Stars — Dr. John, Band drummer Levon Helm, Booker T. & the MG’s‘ Steve Cropper and “Duck” Dunn, Paul Butterfield and Fred Carter — rock a barbeque at Helm’s home in Woodstock, New York.

1970-The second day of England’s five-day Isle of Wight Pop Festival features a performance by Supertramp. It will be five years before the band begins to build a following in the U-S with the release of their third album, Crime of the Century.

1967-Beatles manager Brian Epstein is found dead of an overdose of sleeping pills in his London apartment at age 32. Police rule it an accident. The Beatles find out about it while with studying the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi at University College in Bangor, Wales.

1965-The Beatles visit Elvis Presley at his Bel-Air home. Despite rumors of a jam session, none takes place, although Paul McCartney does say later that he showed Elvis some things on the bass. The King was in California shooting the movie Harum Scarum. The Fab Four were enjoying a night off during their U-S tour.

BIRTHDAYS

Glen Matlock – 61 years old

The Sex Pistols‘ original bassist (who co-wrote many of their songs) was booted out in favor of Sid Vicious. He then formed The Rich Kids and has played with many other bands since then. Born 1956.

Alex Lifeson – 64 years old

Rush guitarist. Born 1953.

Neil Murray – 67 years old

Ex-Black Sabbath/ex-Whitesnake bassist. Born 1950.