Classic Rock Almanac August 28, 2017

TRIVIA

Danny Seraphine, who drummed with Chicago from its inception until 1990, turns 69 years old today (August 28th). Today’s question: Since 2006, Seraphine has fronted his own band. What are they called? a) California Transit Authority

b) Ill Noise

c) The Windy City

d) The El Word

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Bruce Springsteen posts a note on his website refuting rumors that he and his wife, Patti Scialfa, have split up. “Patti and I have been together for 18 years — the best 18 years of my life. We have built a beautiful family we love and want to protect and our commitment to one another remains as strong as the day we were married.”

2003-Warren Zevon‘s final album, The Wind, is released. The singer will die of inoperable cancer 11 days later. The album will go gold.in December.

1993-Billy Joel‘s River of Dreams enters the Billboard album chart at number-one, where it remains for three weeks.

1979-Neil Young has two albums certified gold: Decade, his triple-disc best-of, and Rust Never Sleeps.

1978-Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo, the band’s debut album, is released.

1973-Deep Purple gets a gold record for “Smoke on the Water.”

1971-Rod Stewart‘s “Maggie May” enters the Billboard Top 40 on its way to number-one in October.

1968-The Doors get a gold record for “Hello, I Love You.”

1966-The Beatles perform at Dodger Stadium in L-A. The crowd of 45-thousand makes it the biggest show on their final U-S tour-as well as one of the most frenzied. Police have to fight off fans, who climb over barricades and jump on the limo that was supposed to take The Beatles away from the show. Instead, The Fab Four leave in an armored car from the opposite end of the stadium.

1965-Bob Dylan performs an all-electric set in front of a somewhat hostile audience at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in New York. Keyboardist Al Kooper, guitarist Robbie Robertson, drummer Levon Helm and bassist Harvey Brooks are his backup band.

1964-The Beatles return to New York for the first time since conquering America in February. After arriving at 3:02 a-m at Kennedy Airport–where three-thousand fans are still waiting-they stay at the Delmonico Hotel. That evening, they give the first of two sold-out shows at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium before 15-thousand-983 screaming fans. The Beatles arrive by helicopter and play behind a fence topped by barbed wire. Outside The Beatles’ hotel, a girl yanks Ringo‘s St. Christopher’s medal from his neck. Angie McGowan returns it to him at a press conference later in the day and poses for pictures with him and Paul McCartney. While in the city, they meet Bob Dylan, who allegedly turns them on to marijuana for the first time at the Delmonico Hotel.

BIRTHDAYS