Harvey Staying In Houston For Awhile

Photo by NOAA via Getty Images

I don’t know how you can describe the devastation the city of Houston is experiencing with Harvey, and this guy isn’t supposed to leave Texas until late Thursday, Friday morning at the earliest. Between 25-30 inches of rain has fallen, with another 15-25 inches on the way. That’s not inches but feet of rain that will be soaking Houston in more than a week’s time. That’s close to what some get in an entire year.

KHOU-TV in Houston had to evacuate during the storm, down the street to a bigger, taller building because they got flooded out. And HERE is their story of evacuation and dealing with that.

Have a great day and thanks.

http://www.khou.com/weather/flood-water-seeps-into-houston-news-studio-during-live-broadcast/468095916

