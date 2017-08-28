The Daily Cut: Procol Harum “Conquistador”

Procol Harum: “Conquistador”

ALBUM: Procol Harum Live In Concert with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

YEAR: 1972

WRITERS: Gary Brooker and Keith Reid

Peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Conquistador” was a track from Procol Harum‘s 1967 debut album that wasn’t released as a single at the time. Gary Brooker, the band’s singer and piano player, says he never expected what happened five years later, when the version off the group’s Live in Concert With the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra album ended up in Billboard‘s Top 20. “I was surprised it was a hit in 1972. I mean, I was surprised as anybody, because it was a live recording and very difficult to control and the sound, I thought, was rather odd. But, uh, there you go.”

Procol Harum’s Live in Concert With the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra was certified gold, for half a million sales, 45 years ago today (August 28th, 1972).