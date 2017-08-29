Classic Rock Almanac August 29, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: 51 years ago today, The Beatles played their last official concert, at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.

Which of these times is within five minutes of the length of the set they played that day?

a) 15 minutes

b) 30 minutes (The actual length was 33 minutes)

c) 45 minutes

d) 1 hour, 15 minutes

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-The Band‘s Levon Helm joins New York governor George Pataki at the original site of Woodstock to announce that a performing arts center will be built on what was once Max Yasgur‘s farm.

1987-Los Lobos‘ remake of Ritchie Valens‘ 1958 hit “La Bamba” gets to number-one on the Billboard pop chart. It spends three weeks there.

1981-The Pretenders II album enters the Top 40, as does the soundtrack to the film Heavy Metal, which features tracks by Stevie Nicks, Cheap Trick, Devo and Sammy Hagar.

1976-At a reunion of the original Spirit in Santa Monica, California, Neil Young joins in on an encore of Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone.” Bass player Mark Andes invited Young onstage, but guitarist Randy California objects to his presence and pushes him away.

1976-Bluesman Jimmy Reed, a major influence on Pete Townshend, The Rolling Stones and many other rock musicians, dies in San Francisco at age 50.

1970-Edwin Starr‘s “War” hits number-one on the pop chart. It spends three weeks there, and is later covered by everyone from D.O.A. and Bruce Springsteen (separately) to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Henry Rollins (together).

1970-Eric Clapton‘s self-titled solo debut peaks at number-13 on the album chart.

1970-The Kinks‘ “Lola” single goes to number-two in the U-K, where its lyrics have been altered (“cherry cola” in place of “Coca Cola”) to satisfy the commercial-free B-B-C’s regulations against citing brand names.

1966-The Beatles perform their last official concert in front of 25-thousand (15-thousand shy of a sell-out) at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. They perform 11 songs in 33 minutes, opening with “Rock and Roll Music” and closing with “Long Tall Sally.” The Ronettes (without Ronnie Spector), The Remains, The Cyrkle and Bobby Hebb–who adds “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” to his set–open.

1959-The Quarry Men play their first show at Liverpool’s Casbah Coffee Club. The venue was located in the cellar of the house of Mona Best, the mother of their future drummer Pete Best, and was basically set up as a private social club for Pete and his friends. The Quarry Men would play there the next six Saturday nights, until an argument with Mona Best over money ended their “residency.”

BIRTHDAYS