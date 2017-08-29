Kim K Channels Jackie O…

Filed Under: Kim Kardashian
Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Surprisingly enough I really don’t have a problem with Kim Kardashian (however her husband is another story altogether). Look, she’s not trying to get you to stop vaccinating your kids or save endangered tree frogs..she just wants you to buy some of her stuff; and for that you get to stare at her in various stages of undress and I’m good with that because I get to stare even if I don’t buy anything.

Now Ms. K certainly knows how to play the fame game; maybe better than anyone we’ve seen in a long, long, time. But one move I didn’t see coming was the cover of the new issue of Interview Magazine where she is channeling the former First Lady of Camelot, Jackie Onassis.

See HERE

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live