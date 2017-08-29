Kim K Channels Jackie O…

Surprisingly enough I really don’t have a problem with Kim Kardashian (however her husband is another story altogether). Look, she’s not trying to get you to stop vaccinating your kids or save endangered tree frogs..she just wants you to buy some of her stuff; and for that you get to stare at her in various stages of undress and I’m good with that because I get to stare even if I don’t buy anything.

Now Ms. K certainly knows how to play the fame game; maybe better than anyone we’ve seen in a long, long, time. But one move I didn’t see coming was the cover of the new issue of Interview Magazine where she is channeling the former First Lady of Camelot, Jackie Onassis.

See HERE