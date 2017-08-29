The Daily Cut: Emerson, Lake and Palmer “Lucky Man”

Emerson, Lake and Palmer: “Lucky Man”

ALBUM: Emerson, Lake and Palmer

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Greg Lake

Their second-highest charting single in the U.S., it peaked at number-48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Only “From the Beginning” got higher, reaching number-39.

The late Greg Lake wrote ELP’s first single, “Lucky Man,” when he was 12 years old. Drummer Carl Palmer said it’s a notable track in the band’s history. “‘Lucky Man’ was the first time Greg and I walked out into the studio. I played the drums and he played the acoustic guitar and we sounded like a couple busking on the corner. But then when we started to overdub onto that track, which was a onetime take, it started to sound pretty intense. And that was the first big Moog sound, the big solo and all of that. We put bass on there. Yeah, I remember that – that was intense.”

Emerson, Lake and Palmer played their first official show on August 29th, 1970, the fourth day of that year’s five-day Isle of Wight Festival, off the South coast of England.