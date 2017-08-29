Trading Joe Haden Is Easier Said Than Done For Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – If the Browns really want to move on from Joe Haden they may be forced to cut him this weekend.

Haden is being “aggressively shopped” to multiple teams according to CBS NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora but his contract makes a trade difficult.

Haden is scheduled to make $11.1, $11.2 and $10.5 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019. A trade would also cost the Browns cap hits of $3.3 million this year and $3.2 million in 2018 according to spotrac.com.

Bottom line, Haden makes too much money and requires too much cap space.

The Browns could easily swallow the massive cap hit by cutting Haden this weekend. The team currently has $55.9 million is space available. Only San Francisco has more at over $68 million according to figures from the NFLPA. There are 19 teams that currently have at least $12 million in available cap room which is the bare minimum needed to complete a trade.

Haden, a 2-time Pro Bowl corner that was selected seventh overall in the 2010 draft, is coming off of surgery to repair 2 groin tears in January, which he played through last season.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams put Haden on notice shortly after his arrival in January. Haden has since pledged to return to his Pro Bowl form now that he is healthy after missing 14 games over the last 2 seasons due to injuries.

Trading Haden isn’t impossible, but it won’t be easy considering his contract, cap hits and injury history.