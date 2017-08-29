Why You Should Participate In The 98.5 WNCX Golf Classic

Just in case, ya know, "golfing" isn't enough of a reason.
Filed Under: WNCX Golf Classic

If you’re anything like me, you forever dream of a summer spent on the golf course. Few things in life are more relaxing and enjoyable than a day spent with beer in hand, surrounded by friends, food and great memories.

Lucky for you, the 98.5 WNCX Golf Classic is right around the corner.

On Friday, September 15th, listeners, golfers, rockers and everyone in between will head to Pine Brook Golf Course in Grafton for a day spent doing what we love most.

Not sold yet? Here are a few reasons why we think you should join us.

You’ll spend the day with your favorite ‘NCX hosts. Slats, Bill Louis, Chris V., Paula Balish and Michael Stanley will either be broadcasting live, competing or straight chillin’ on the greens. Here are some pics of the gang hangin’ out last year.

img 6733 Why You Should Participate In The 98.5 WNCX Golf Classic

You can stock up on your ‘NCX gear. Each golfer will leave with a WNCX gift back which will include a limited edition ball cap. Here’s Bill Louis modeling it for you.

bill louis Why You Should Participate In The 98.5 WNCX Golf Classic

You’ll eat some really good grub. Lunch will be provided by our friends at Frankie’s Italian Cuisine of North Olmsted. Nothin’ caps off a round better than a great meal.

It’s kind of like you’re playing hooky. If you have a daytime job, you’ll have to request off since the start time is at 8:30am on a Friday. Trust us, it’s totally worth using a vacation day. Just think about how jealous everyone stuck in the office will be!

img 8531 Why You Should Participate In The 98.5 WNCX Golf Classic

Golf mixes well with classic rock. Well, at least we think so! WNCX will be blaring throughout the entire course, giving you the opportunity to rock out in your cart, on the green and everywhere in between. No, we won’t judge if we see you using your clubs as air guitars. Okay, maybe just a little.

Convinced? Head over to wncx.com/golf to register as a single player or a four-some. More details here.

 

