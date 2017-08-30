Browns Cut CB Joe Haden

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 3: Cornerback Joe Haden #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catching and interception during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 3, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

You’re gonna have to excuse my ignorance here but do you mean to tell me that the Browns couldn’t even get a draft pick for this guy? Here we are sitting on another big contract, that of QB Brock Osweiler who’s sitting in limbo, making 16 million and we do this? Because Osweiler is not long for this team either, and the Browns have been trying to trade him since he got here. Joe Haden, who signed a 5 year contract extension in 2014, counts 11 million towards the salary cap, will make 4 million as a goodbye present. Haden who’ll be in demand can sign with any NFL team starting at 4 pm today. But really? I know he’s not the same, last two years have been injury plagued but we couldn’t get a 5th-7th round pick for Joe Haden?

Seems, analytically wrong. HERE is the NFL Network with the story. Have a great day.

 

