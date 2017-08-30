CB Joe Haden To Sign With Steelers Following Release From Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Joe Haden will be at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 10.

He’ll be dressed in black and gold.

Haden is set to sign a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers according to ESPN after being released by the Browns on Wednesday morning.

Haden’s father confirmed the deal to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. He is traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to take a physical and meet up with the team prior to their preseason finale against the Panthers Thursday night.

For Haden, it is the ultimate trade up: escape the woebegone, expected to remain in last place Browns for their rivals who are expected to dominate the AFC North again this year.