The Daily Cut: John Lennon “Imagine”

John Lennon: “Imagine”

ALBUM: Imagine

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: John Lennon

Peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Did John Lennon know how big “Imagine” would become when he recorded it? Yoko Ono says yes…and no. “When John wrote that song, I think he was very aware that it’s a song that would circulate very widely and would make a difference in the world, but we really didn’t think it would happen this big.”

45 years ago today (August 30th, 1972), John Lennon and Yoko Ono played the One-to-One Concerts at Madison Square Garden to benefit a New York special education school. Lennon performed “Imagine” at the show.

