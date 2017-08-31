Classic Rock Almanac August 31, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Happy 72nd birthday to Van Morrison.

What was the name of the album “Brown Eyed Girl” appeared on?

a) Blowin’ Your Mind

b) Astral Weeks

c) Moondance

d) Tupelo Honey

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1990-At a Stevie Ray Vaughan memorial service in Dallas, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Wonder sing “Amazing Grace.”

1989-The Rolling Stones begin Steel Wheels, their first concert tour in eight years, in Philadelphia.

1987-Aerosmith‘s Permanent Vacation, the second album by the reunited original line-up, is released. The album, which contains such hits as “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll” and “Angel” and sells more than five-million copies, sparks one of rock’s greatest comeback stories.

1976-George Harrison is found guilty of “subconsciously plagiarizing” The Chiffons‘ “He’s So Fine” in writing “My Sweet Lord.” The decision costs him almost $600,000 in royalties.

1974-John Lennon testifies in federal court that the Nixon administration tried to have him deported because of his involvement with anti-war protests at the 1972 Republican convention.

1973-Mott the Hoople release the autobiographical “All the Way From Memphis” as a single in Britain.

1973-Paul McCartney gets a gold record for his “James Bond” theme, “Live and Let Die.”

1973-The Rolling Stones release Goat’s Head Soup.

1969-At England’s Isle of Wight Pop Festival, Bob Dylan makes his first official concert appearance since his motorcycle accident three years earlier. He’s backed by The Band. The show is recorded for a live album, but only four songs appear on Self Portrait and one more is on 1995’s Isle of Wight compilation, Message to Love.

1968-Fleetwood Mac adds 18-year-old guitarist Danny Kirwan to a lineup that already includes guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer.

1967-The Beatles announce they will handle their own affairs following the death of manager Brian Epstein.

1964-The Beatles speak to Elvis Presley for the first time. From his Atlantic City, New Jersey hotel room, Paul McCartney phones Elvis at Graceland. About a year later, they visit Presley at his LA home.

BIRTHDAYS