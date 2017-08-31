Hue Jackson Comments On Release Of Joe Haden, Cameron Erving Trade

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson had a busy day Wednesday.

First came the official release of cornerback Joe Haden, then the trade of offensive lineman Cameron Erving just before the team flight for Chicago.

Jackson praised Haden Wednesday night on the Hue Jackson Show which aired on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network Wednesday night on 92.3 The Fan.

“He was [a great Brown] and obviously Joe is a tremendous competitor,” Jackson said. “[During] my time in Cincinnati competing against him, he did an outstanding job and just to have the opportunity to be around him for a year and coach him and have him be part of the team that I’m involved with was awesome. What a tremendous person, tremendous player. Wish him and his family the best.”

Jackson remembered those battles that Haden had with Bengals receiver A.J. Green fondly.

“There were some special times and like I said I have nothing but great things to say about Joe,” Jackson said.

Haden’s contract, declining play and recent injury history were the 3 key factors in deciding to release the 2-time pro bowl corner after being unable to trade him this week.

Jackson also wished Erving, who was unable to seize opportunities to play guard, center or tackle in 2 years since the Browns picked him 19th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, well. The Browns netted Kansas City’s 2018 fifth-round draft pick in return.

“That’s just the nature of this business,” Jackson said. “Sometimes things don’t work out as well where you are and you get another opportunity and you get to start over.

“I really appreciate the efforts of those 2 young men gave me, gave their teammates and the organization and we wish them well.”