The Daily Cut: Van Morrison “Crazy Love”

Van Morrison: “Crazy Love”

ALBUM: Moondance

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Van Morrison

Only released as a single in Europe, it was an FM rock radio staple in the U.S.

Gary Mallaber, who played on several of Van’s albums, as well as with Steve Miller, Eddie Money and Bruce Springsteen, was the drummer on “Crazy Love.” “As soon as you heard it, you said, ‘Ach, wonderful heart and soul.’ And Van was a real special singer. He was dripping with that white soul. He would go for the performance, and I wanted it to be real sensual and real close and warm, so I used brushes on it to keep it flowing real smooth. And after that, I said ‘Van, let me put some vibraphones on this thing. It will really make it work.’ And I did. I went out there and I rolled out the big vibraphone. And it really made it a special track.”

Van Morrison celebrates his 72nd birthday today (August 31st).