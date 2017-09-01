Classic Rock Almanac September 1, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Pearl Jam‘s fourth album, No Code, entered the Billboard album chart at number-one 21 years ago today (September 1st, 1996).

One member of Pearl Jam reportedly considered quitting the band during the difficult recording sessions for No Code. Who was it? a) Eddie Vedder

b) Mike McCready

c) Jeff Ament (Ament wasn’t told that they’d started working on it until three days into the sessions)

d) Stone Gossard

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Members of Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat, The Youngbloods and The Doors are among those performing at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Summer of Love.

1996-Pearl Jam‘s No Code album enters the Billboard album chart at number-one.

1987-Mick Jagger‘s “Let’s Work” single is released.

1986-George Thorogood and the Destroyers‘ release their first live album, which is simply titled Live. It will be certified platinum for a million sales in 1995.

1983-Paul Simonon and Joe Strummer of The Clash fire singer-guitarist Mick Jones, accusing him of “drifting apart from the original concept of the band.” Jones forms Big Audio Dynamite, while The Clash carries on briefly with a new lineup.

1979-U2 make their debut with a three-song single, U2 3, in Ireland.

1978-Styx release their eighth album, Pieces of Eight. It will be their second consecutive release to be certified triple platinum.

1977-Generation X, the London punk quartet led by singer Billy Idol, releases its first single, “Your Generation,” in the UK.

1967-Boz Scaggs becomes the singer in The Steve Miller Band.

