Michael Stanley & The Resonators Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

WHEN: Friday, December 22, 2017 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: Friday, September 8th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday, September 7th 10am-10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & Over

The rock and roll tag-team of Michael Stanley and The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris & The Cruisers have sold out Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park every year since 2014! The tradition continues when they take over the Hard Rock stage on Friday December 22nd.

Michael Stanley’s latest CD, “In A Very Short Time” is produced by Michael Stanley and mixed by legendary producer/engineer Bill Szymczyk (Eagles, B.B.King, Joe Walsh, The James Gang, The Who and Santana), feature 13 new songs from the critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter. The album features members of the Resonators, as well as several special guests including Don Dixon and his daughter Anna Sary. Michael says of the tracks on the new CD that they, “seem to have more questions than answers and makes our company motto, ‘It’s Your World, Pay Attention’, seem more timely.” The CD has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Considered to be the best screamer in rock and roll, Pittsburgh icon Donnie Iris learned how to sing from his Mother and then from Tony Bennett and Marvin Gaye. In 1970, Donnie was a member of the Jaggerz and earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song “The Rapper.” In 1978, Donnie was asked to join “Wild Cherry” (“Play That Funky Music, White Boy”) in the group’s waning days. This is when Donnie met Mark Avsec, his future collaborator and partner, in “Wild Cherry” who then began discussing plans for a recording project and in 1979 Donnie Iris & The Cruisers were born.