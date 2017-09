Mick Fleetwood handles his drums far better than his finances. In the early 1980’s he made a “whimsical” purchase of a 1,000 acre farm in Australia. He then found out how a farm-house could send him to the poor house. Not surprisingly it didn’t turn out well.

Full article HERE

Looking closely at his answer about playing “Rumours” all the way through, there doesn’t appear to be an answer at all. Could it be because they are already planning on doing it?