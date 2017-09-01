Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Simple Man Lynyrd Skynyrd

Simple Man Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Simple Man” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s second album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd).

The song is one of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s most popular songs. Since the song became available for digital download, it has become Lynyrd Skynyrd’s third best-selling digital song after “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”. It has sold 1,333,000 copies in the US as of November 2013.

The Lynyrd Skynyrd original of the song was made available to download on April 15, 2008 for use in the Rock Band music gaming platform, and on March 1, 2011 for PRO mode which takes advantage of the use of a real guitar / bass guitar, along with standard MIDI-compatible electronic drum kits / keyboards in addition to up to three-part harmony vocals.

This song is used as the television theme song to History’s Mountain Men. Mixed martial artist Matt Mitrione uses “Simple Man” as his entrance song.

This song was also used in the Supernatural television series in Season 5 episode 3 titled “Free to Be You and Me”.

The song was covered by alternative-metal band Deftones, appearing on two of their albums, B-Sides & Rarities (2005) and Covers (2011). The song was also covered by rock band Shinedown off the deluxe edition of their album Leave a Whisper, having an acoustic version and a rock version. The country rock band Confederate Railroad covers the song in the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute album Skynyrd Frynds.