Osweiler, Parkey, Greco Among Browns Cuts

Filed Under: cleveland browns
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 31: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Cleveland Browns participates in warm-ups before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Brock Osweiler Era in Cleveland is over.

The veteran quarterback was released Friday, a day before cut down day, after sitting the final two pre-season games. Offensive lineman John Greco, defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and kicker Cody Parkey were also reportedly released.

Osweiler was dealt to Cleveland from the Houston Texans on March 9th along with a 2nd round pick in the 2018 draft.

Osweiler will make the full $16 million he is owed in 2017, the second year of a four-year, $72 million deal.

The six-year veteran was 12-for-22 and 67 yards in two pre-season games with the Browns.

Parkey’s release means seventh-round pick Zane Gonzalez will be the team’s opening week kicker.

Greco started all four games for the Browns in the pre-season after playing in 85 contests for the team since 2011.

Cooper made two tackles in the pre-season. He has played the last two seasons for the Browns, accumulating 39 tackles in 27 games.

