The Daily Cut: The Youngbloods “Get Together”

The Youngbloods: “Get Together”

ALBUM: The Youngbloods

YEAR: 1967, and re-issued as a single in 1969

WRITER: Chet Powers (a.k.a. Dino Valenti)

Released in 1967, it only reached number-65 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 1969 re-issue peaked at number-five on the same chart.

You may have heard The Youngblood’s “Get Together” recently on a TV ad for Walmart. The band’s singer and bassist Jesse Colin Young explains that another television spot rescued the song after it failed to catch fire nationally when it was first released in 1967. “The National Council of Christians and Jews just went, probably, to RCA and said, ‘We’d love to use this on a brotherhood commercial.’ And it ran for those next couple of years. And then a man named Augie Bloom, who was Head of Promotion at RCA, seeing that the country was ready to be done with the Vietnam War, he said, ‘I want to put it out as a single again, so you either let me do it or I’m going to quit the company.’ So he did put his job on the line for it and they did release it and that’s when it was a big hit all over the United States and in some other parts of the world, including Vietnam.”

10 years ago today (September 1st, 2007), members of The Youngbloods joined musicians from Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, Canned Heat and others in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Summer of Love.