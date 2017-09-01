The Daily Cut: The Youngbloods “Get Together”

Filed Under: The Daily Cut, The Youngbloods

The Youngbloods: “Get Together”

ALBUM: The Youngbloods

YEAR: 1967, and re-issued as a single in 1969

WRITER: Chet Powers (a.k.a. Dino Valenti)

Released in 1967, it only reached number-65 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 1969 re-issue peaked at number-five on the same chart.

You may have heard The Youngblood’s “Get Together” recently on a TV ad for Walmart. The band’s singer and bassist Jesse Colin Young explains that another television spot rescued the song after it failed to catch fire nationally when it was first released in 1967. “The National Council of Christians and Jews just went, probably, to RCA and said, ‘We’d love to use this on a brotherhood commercial.’ And it ran for those next couple of years. And then a man named Augie Bloom, who was Head of Promotion at RCA, seeing that the country was ready to be done with the Vietnam War, he said, ‘I want to put it out as a single again, so you either let me do it or I’m going to quit the company.’ So he did put his job on the line for it and they did release it and that’s when it was a big hit all over the United States and in some other parts of the world, including Vietnam.”

10 years ago today (September 1st, 2007), members of The Youngbloods joined musicians from Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, Canned Heat and others in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Summer of Love.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live