Vote Now For The 98.5 WNCX Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

Filed Under: wncx hall of fame, vote, 'NCX Hall of Fame

Last year you inducted the Steve Miller Band, The Grateful Dead and Dire Straits!

Now it’s time to for you to decide who belongs in the 98.5 WNCX Hall Of Fame 2017 Induction Class!

The 98.5 WNCX Hall Of Fame, the hall of fame of the people, will induct the top 3 in votes. New inductees will be announced starting in October. Check the Hall of Fame page to see who has already been inducted through the years.

Voting will be open through the month of September. Choose your top 3 bands from the list below and write ins are welcome.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

TSO: December 29, 2017
September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live