Classic Rock Almanac September 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jefferson Starship, with founding members Marty Balin and Paul Kantner in the lineup, release the C-D Tree of Liberty. And Brian Wilson releases That Lucky Old Sun, a C-D of original material tied to his home state of California.

1993-Pearl Jam perform “Animal” from their upcoming Vs. album at the MTV Video Music Awards and are then joined by Neil Young for his “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

1989-Sharon Osbourne has her husband (and client) Ozzy arrested for threatening to kill her.

1978-George Harrison marries Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary at his Dark Horse Records label, a month and a day after the birth of their son.

1971-Rolling Stone magazine reports that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and the father of the late Brian Jones are suing former Rolling Stones co-managers Andrew Loog Oldham and Eric Easton for withholding royalties.

1971-The Grateful Dead track down their former manager, drummer Mickey Hart‘s father, Lenny, and have him arrested. He is charged with embezzling 70-thousand-dollars from the group.

1970-In need of a drummer, Genesis runs an ad in the English weekly Melody Maker. Phil Collins answers the ad and passes the audition.

1965-Mick Jagger and Andrew Loog Oldham (The Rolling Stones‘ manager and producer) do a parody of Sonny & Cher‘s “I Got You, Babe” on the British T-V show Ready! Steady! Go!

BIRTHDAYS

Mik Kaminski – 66 years old

Ex-Electric Light Orchestra violinist. Born 1951.