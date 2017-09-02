I’m going to do it, take in one more U2 show before the this leg ends! Although our Cleveland show was the best so far in my opinion (and a few others have said the same thing!), I want to go dance and jump up and down and throw my fists in the air one more time.

In Pittsburgh, they ended their set with my new favorite U2 song, “The Little Things That Give You Away.” It’s simply gorgeous. I’d love to hear it one more time, but have a feeling we will be getting the new one from Songs Of Experience called “The Blackout.” The long-awaited new album arrives December 1, World AIDS Day.