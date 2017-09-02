Win Michael Stanley & The Resonators with Donnie Iris & The Cruisers Tickets

Listen Tuesday through Friday at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Michael Stanley & The Resonators and Donnie Iris and The Cruisers at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Friday, December 22nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8th at 10am at the Rocksino box office and ticketmaster.com, and a dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to St. Augustine Hunger Center.

Must be 21 years of age or older!

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.

