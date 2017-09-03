Classic Rock Almanac September 3, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-ELO cellist Mike Edwards dies at 62 when a bale of hay rolls down a hill and smashes into the van he’s driving in rural England. He played on the hit “Can’t Get It Out of My Head” and ELO’s classic cover of “Roll Over Beethoven.”

1994-Brian Setzer of The Stray Cats marries Christine Schmidt.

1994-Crosby, Stills & Nash release After the Storm.

1994-John Mellencamp and Me’Shell Ndegeocello‘s remake of Van Morrison‘s “Wild Night” peaks at number-three on the Billboard singles chart.

1992-David Bowie tells Architectural Digest his ambition is to “make music so uncompromising that I will have no audience left.”

1989-The reunited Who completes its 25th anniversary tour–which grossed more than 34-million-dollars–at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

1982-More than 400-thousand people attend the first US Festival in San Bernardino, California. The B-52’s, Fleetwood Mac, The Police, Cars, Ramones, Jackson Browne, Talking Heads, Tom Petty, Grateful Dead, Pat Benatar, Dave Edmunds, Santana, The Kinks, Eddie Money, Gang of Four, English Beat and Jerry Jeff Walker play the three-day event, which is organized and financed by Apple Computer co-founder Steve Wozniak.

1977-An 11-hour concert in Old Bridge, New Jersey featuring The Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sage and The Marshall Tucker Band is attended by an audience of 110-thousand.

1970-Canned Heat co-founder, singer, guitarist and harmonica-player Alan “Blind Owl” Wilson dies of a drug overdose at age 27.

1970-Mick Jagger is cited as “the other man” in the divorce case of Marianne Faithfull and John Dunbar.

1970-Rolling Stone magazine reports that the Bob Dylan bootleg Great White Wonder has sold more than 350,000 copies.

1967-Woody Guthrie, the folksinger who wrote “This Land Is Your Land” and inspired Bob Dylan and many others, dies of Huntington’s chorea at 52. His son Arlo will follow in his father’s musical footsteps.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Jones – 62 years old

The Sex Pistols/Professionals/Chequered Past guitarist was also a radio personality and actor in L.A. for a time. Born 1955.

Don Brewer – 69 years old

Grand Funk Railroad drummer and singer. Born 1948.

Al Jardine – 75 years old

Brian Wilson‘s high school football teammate became The Beach Boys‘ rhythm guitarist and sang lead on the chart-topping “Help Me Rhonda.” Born 1942.

Freddie King (Christian) – Died in 1976

The bluesman (no relation to BB King or Albert King) was a major influence on Eric Clapton and other rock guitarists. He died of heart failure December 29th, 1976 at 42. Born 1934.