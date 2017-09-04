Classic Rock Almanac September 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Ann and Nancy Wilson ask the Republican campaign to stop the unauthorized use of the Heart song “Barracuda” to introduce vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

1997-After performing with Foo Fighters before the MTV Video Music Awards, guitarist Pat Smear announces he is leaving the group. Beck is the night’s big winner, with five for seven nominations. Bruce Springsteen joins The Wallflowers to perform their “One Headlight.” Sting joins Puff Daddy for “I’ll Be Missing You.”

1982-The Stray Cats‘ Built for Speed album–which contains their two biggest hits, “Rock This Town” and “Stray Cat Strut”–enters the Billboard Top 40, on its way to number-two.

1976-Fleetwood Mac‘s self-titled album, which includes “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me,” hits number-one.

1973-Queen release their self-titled debut album in the U-S, two months after its U-K release.

1971-Paul and Linda McCartney‘s “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” single hits number-one.

1969-The Youngbloods miss a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show. In his monologue, a sarcastic Johnny Carson says the group “complained about the set, the lighting, the sound, the show-everything. So we wiped their noses, told them they’d been in show business a day-and-a-half and sent them home.” Livid Youngbloods member Lowell “Banana” Levinger later complained that they had been treated unfairly.

1968-The Beatles shoot short films for “Hey Jude” and “Revolution” at Twickenham Studios in London. They air for the first time on David Frost‘s British T-V show four nights later.

1968-The Rolling Stones‘ “Street Fighting Man” single is banned in Chicago and other cities where authorities fear it might incite riots.

1965-The Beatles‘ “Help!” hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart, topping Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone,” which peaks at number-two.

1962-At Abbey Road Studio, The Beatles record “How Do You Do It” and “Love Me Do” for their first single. Producer George Martin makes them do 15 takes of “Love Me Do,” but none is deemed adequate and the group is asked to return for another try a week later.

