Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon

Oddly enough or maybe not when the moon grows past 75% or even shortly after its peak full moon I get a great number of requests for this in the Saturday Night Live House Party.

Originally released on 15 November 1983. The album features former Mickey Ratt and Rough Cutt guitarist Jake E. Lee, who replaced guitarist Randy Rhoads who had been killed a year earlier in a plane crash. The album peaked at number 19 on the Billboard album chart and within several weeks of release was certified Gold for over 500,000 sales in the United States. To date, it has sold over 3,000,000 copies in the US. In the UK, it was the third of four Osbourne albums to attain Silver certification (60,000 units sold) by the British Phonographic Industry, achieving this in January 1984. The album was remastered on CD in 1995 and again (with a different mix) in 2002. This is the first album to feature guitarist Jake E. Lee and the only one to feature drummer Tommy Aldridge.

Screams break the silence

Waking from the dead of night

Vengeance is boiling

He’s returned to kill the light

Then when he’s found who he’s looking for

Listen in awe and you’ll hear him

Bark at the moon

Years spent in torment

Buried in a nameless grave

Now he has risen

Miracles would have to save

Those that the beast is looking for

Listen in awe and you’ll hear him

Bark at the moon

They cursed and buried him

Along with shame

And thought his timeless soul had gone

In empty burning Hell-unholy one

But now he’s returned to prove them wrong

Howling in shadows

Living in a lunar spell

He finds his heaven

Spewing from the mouth of hell

And when he finds who he’s looking for

Listen in awe and you’ll hear him

Bark at the moon