Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon

Ozzy Osbourne Bark at the Moon
Oddly enough or maybe not when the moon grows past 75% or even shortly after its peak full moon I get a great number of requests for this in the Saturday Night Live House Party.
Originally released on 15 November 1983. The album features former Mickey Ratt and Rough Cutt guitarist Jake E. Lee, who replaced guitarist Randy Rhoads who had been killed a year earlier in a plane crash. The album peaked at number 19 on the Billboard album chart and within several weeks of release was certified Gold for over 500,000 sales in the United States. To date, it has sold over 3,000,000 copies in the US. In the UK, it was the third of four Osbourne albums to attain Silver certification (60,000 units sold) by the British Phonographic Industry, achieving this in January 1984. The album was remastered on CD in 1995 and again (with a different mix) in 2002. This is the first album to feature guitarist Jake E. Lee and the only one to feature drummer Tommy Aldridge.
Screams break the silence
Waking from the dead of night
Vengeance is boiling
He’s returned to kill the light
Then when he’s found who he’s looking for
Listen in awe and you’ll hear him
Bark at the moon
Years spent in torment
Buried in a nameless grave
Now he has risen
Miracles would have to save
Those that the beast is looking for
Listen in awe and you’ll hear him
Bark at the moon
They cursed and buried him
Along with shame
And thought his timeless soul had gone
In empty burning Hell-unholy one
But now he’s returned to prove them wrong
Howling in shadows
Living in a lunar spell
He finds his heaven
Spewing from the mouth of hell
And when he finds who he’s looking for
Listen in awe and you’ll hear him
Bark at the moon