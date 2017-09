And after shutting down the Ted Williams tunnel in Boston, now it’s time to name this kitten. Maybe “Ted” because where it was found? Thanks to an eagle eyed motorist, which prompted Boston police to look for this guy via their array of surveillance video cameras set up throughout the tunnel, there he or she was. Dodging traffic and sneaking it’s way through the drainage slots located along the highway. Thanks to WCVB-TV in Boston for the story HERE. And you have a great day.